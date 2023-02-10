Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Macerich Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.85.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

