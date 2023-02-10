Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $24.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

M has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Macy's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of M stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.