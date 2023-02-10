Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,826,000.00 in Stock

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 1,678,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,674. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Magenta Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently commented on MGTA. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.