Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,942,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maison Luxe Price Performance

Maison Luxe stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 107,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,072. Maison Luxe has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.