Manifold Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $26.29 or 0.00121684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $1.44 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,185.90 or 0.28629496 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00450462 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

