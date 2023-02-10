ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $115.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

