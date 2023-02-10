Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Trimmed by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPC opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.