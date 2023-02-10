Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,907. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.85.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,452,374.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,926,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,548 shares of company stock worth $9,970,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth about $375,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $359,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $322,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

