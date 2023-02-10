Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. Masco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.21.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 4,451,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,746. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,316,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,903,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,159 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,790,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,040,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 49,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

