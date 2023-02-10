Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Mastercard by 747.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.39. 171,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,738. The stock has a market cap of $358.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.56.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,754 shares of company stock worth $176,708,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

