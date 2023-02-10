Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,754 shares of company stock worth $176,708,693. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $366.69. 413,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.78. The company has a market cap of $352.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

