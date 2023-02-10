Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $70,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,754 shares of company stock valued at $176,708,693 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $352.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.