Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Shares Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMX. Pi Financial cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading

