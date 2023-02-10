MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) were up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 116,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 263,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBI shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $727.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 239,996 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 218,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

