MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.86

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.86 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.17). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 223,108 shares traded.

MC Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87.

About MC Mining

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

