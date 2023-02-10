MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after purchasing an additional 147,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 120,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 177.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 98,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.1 %

FFBC stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.