MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,827,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after acquiring an additional 714,509 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,220,000 after acquiring an additional 633,272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.42 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

