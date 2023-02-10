MCF Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

