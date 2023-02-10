MCF Advisors LLC Buys 554 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

