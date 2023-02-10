MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,109,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,012,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

