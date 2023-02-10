MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 156.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

PSTX stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. Research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

