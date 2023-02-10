Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.40

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.40 and traded as high as C$11.88. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 13,230 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$384.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.40.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

