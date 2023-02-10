Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercer International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $105,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Stock Performance

About Mercer International

Shares of MERC stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $817.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

