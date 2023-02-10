Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Meridian Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIVO remained flat at $33.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

