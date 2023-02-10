Metis Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Metis has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $172,539.69 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00432251 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,183.57 or 0.28633066 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00448187 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
