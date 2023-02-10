Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.87 billion-$9.87 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

MITEY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 156,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,570. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.45. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.