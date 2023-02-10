Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $210.42 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $210,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,084. The stock has a market cap of $268.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

