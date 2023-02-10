Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $188,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.27. The company had a trading volume of 778,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,614. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $357.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

