Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.