Monero (XMR) Price Hits $153.82 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $98.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $153.82 or 0.00711566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00433318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00097444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00580980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00188027 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,238,676 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

