Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 3.8% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,495,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 54.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.47. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $349.99.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.