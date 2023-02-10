Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCOGet Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 3.8% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,495,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 54.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.47. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $349.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Moody's (NYSE:MCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.