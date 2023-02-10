Moreno Evelyn V Buys 575 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $145.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

