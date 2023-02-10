Moreno Evelyn V Has $2.39 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.93. 384,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

