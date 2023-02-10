Moreno Evelyn V Has $3.01 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $286.50. 42,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $294.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

