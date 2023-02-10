Moreno Evelyn V Has $462,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

UNP traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.54. 567,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

