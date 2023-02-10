Moreno Evelyn V Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Copart were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. 184,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,570. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

