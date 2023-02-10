Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,412 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

USB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 725,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

