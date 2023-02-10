Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,270 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 764,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,372 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,651,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $159,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 34,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $108.44. 722,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,502. The company has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $128.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

