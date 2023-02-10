Morgan Stanley Raises BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $21.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BSIG opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading

