Morgan Stanley Trims Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Target Price to $110.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

