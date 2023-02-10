Mosaic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mosaic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 1,056,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

