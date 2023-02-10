Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Motorola Solutions Stock Performance
MSI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.15. 808,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.21. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.