Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.10-$11.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $257.15. 808,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,049. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.02 and a 200 day moving average of $249.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

