Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.10-$11.22 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $12.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.74. The company had a trading volume of 943,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,805. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day moving average is $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

