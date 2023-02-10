MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $53.19 million and $7.91 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00433415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,237.20 or 0.28710187 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00451376 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

