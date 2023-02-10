National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NFG opened at $57.53 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.5% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

