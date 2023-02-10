National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 122,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 43,218 shares.The stock last traded at $59.84 and had previously closed at $58.92.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $920.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $148,937.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $148,937.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $117,958.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $734,280. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 60.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

