Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.60. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.