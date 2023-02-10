NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,619 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 13.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of NetEase worth $193,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in NetEase by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 64,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.