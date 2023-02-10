NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as high as C$1.27. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 68,398 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Friday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$335.34 million and a P/E ratio of -27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09.

NioCorp Developments ( TSE:NB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

